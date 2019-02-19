|
|
Henry Squires
Carsonville - - Henry Earl "Hank" Squires, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1930 to William Henry and Thelma (Sadler) Squires. He was 88 years old and a life-long resident of Carsonville, Michigan.
He was a farmer, avid sportsman, sports enthusiast, member of the Applegate United Methodist Church, loyal to his fraternal organizations, particularly the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners organization with the Model T- Unit and their parades.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Buffett) whom he married on October 10, 1952 in Carsonville. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was the beloved father of Henry Michael (Kathy) Squires and Judy (Kerry) DePoy. He is the grandfather of Amanda Squires, Valerie Squires, Rachel (Ryan) Garrison and Andrew DePoy and brother to Leola Rickett as well as "Uncle Hank" to numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alton Squires.
Visitation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Wednesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Carsonville. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home , with visiting from 12- 1 P.M. Rev. Ellen Schippert of the Applegate United Methodist Church will officiate.
Memorials in his honor can be made to the Applegate United Methodist Church, as well as the .
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2019