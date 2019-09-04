Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Guildenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert L. "Gilly" Guildenstein


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert L. "Gilly" Guildenstein Obituary
Herbert L. Guildenstein "Gilly"

China Twp. - Herbert L. Guildenstein "Gilly", age 89, of China Twp., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born November 6, 1929 to the late George and Mabel Guildenstein. He married Lynn M. Hart, who preceded him in death in May of 2016. Herbert proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 382.

He is survived by his son, Herbert J. Guildenstein; daughter, Shelly Andrews; nephew, Joe (Patty) Stephan; special friends, Jim and Cliff Freeland, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn (Elmer) Markel, Alva (Harry) Smarch, Ervin (Elsie) Guildenstein, Viola (John) Stephan.

To honor Herbert's wishes, cremation has taken place with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now