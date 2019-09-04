|
Herbert L. Guildenstein "Gilly"
China Twp. - Herbert L. Guildenstein "Gilly", age 89, of China Twp., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born November 6, 1929 to the late George and Mabel Guildenstein. He married Lynn M. Hart, who preceded him in death in May of 2016. Herbert proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 382.
He is survived by his son, Herbert J. Guildenstein; daughter, Shelly Andrews; nephew, Joe (Patty) Stephan; special friends, Jim and Cliff Freeland, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn (Elmer) Markel, Alva (Harry) Smarch, Ervin (Elsie) Guildenstein, Viola (John) Stephan.
To honor Herbert's wishes, cremation has taken place with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 4, 2019