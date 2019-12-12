|
Hershel L. "Pa" Ouellette
Port Huron - Hershel L. "Pa" Ouellette, 101, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
He was born May 3, 1918 in Ecorse to the late Marvin and Augusta Ouellette. He married Marcella Drean on May 20, 1940 in Dearborn. She died February 21, 2008.
After his father died, at the age of 12, he attended the Ford Trade School, where he was trained as a Tool & Die maker and met Henry Ford. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and then was employed with Mueller Brass Company until his retirement.
He is survived by two children, Jacqueline "Lynn" Troy and Thomas Ouellette; a daughter-in-law, Paulina Ouellette; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Robert) Bowers, Laurie (John) Stoliker, Thomas (Ranay) Troy, Joseph (Brandi) Troy, Lisa Ouellette and Colleen Ouellette; many great grandchildren; great great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Ted Ouellette; son-in-law, Larry Troy; a sister and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorials may be made to the Old Newsboys. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019