Horst Giese
Horst Giese died November 25, 2019 at 84 years. He was born in Germany and resided in Fort Gratiot, MI married to Ursula Giese for 61 years who preceded him in death in June 2017.
Horst is survived by his son Ralph and daughter Michelle Giese, Grandchildren Jeremy (Kristy) Nofs, Jeffrey Nofs, Heather and William Boldizsar. Nathan and Matthew Giese along with 6 great-grandchildren.
Retired from Wirtz Manufacturing as General Manager. He stayed physically active. Family and friends often came together at his home.
Horst died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes at home in Franklin, TN. His cremains will be placed next to his wife this summer at Williamson County Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020