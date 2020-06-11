Howard F. Cheney



Howard F. Cheney, 71, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, June 8, 2020.



Howard was born October 4, 1948 in Port Huron, Michigan to Irving and Eleanor (Fuller) Cheney. He was a member of the first graduating class of Port Huron Northern High School, class of 1966. Shortly after graduation Howard entered the US Navy at the height of the Vietnam War. Through the years, Howard was a member of the submarine force serving primarily on SSN Boomers (Boomer Pride !!). Howard served his country proudly for 24 years retiring in 1990 having earned the rank of Senior Chief. Howard went on to work civil service another fifteen years at Altus Air Force Base in Altus, Oklahoma, retiring in 2011. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and had passionate interests in Civil War re-enactment, WWII history and genealogy. Howard was an active member of Faith Christian Family Church where he and Deborah were currently taking college courses furthering their personal relationships with their Lord & Savior. Howard lived a bible-based, spirit filled, faithful life.



Howard is survived by his wife, Deborah Cheney; four sons: Shawn (Carmen) Cheney of Phoenix, Lynnwood Cheney of the St Clair area, Christopher Cheney of the St Clair area and Chandler Cheney of the St Clair area; three grandchildren: Ashley, Tyler and Logan; two great grandchildren: Elijah and Liam; brothers: Marshall Cheney of Port Huron and Thomas Cheney of Port Huron. He was preceded in death by his brother Lynwood Cheney and his aforementioned parents.



A memorial service will be held at 4PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Faith Christian Family Church, 3440 Davison Road, Lapeer, MI 48446. Pastor's Jeff & Francine Wells will officiate. Howard's family will receive friends from 3-4PM the day of the service. Military honors will immediately accompany the memorial service at FCFC. Memorial contributions are encouraged to Faith Christian Family Church, 3440 Davison Road, Lapeer, Michigan 48446.



Jeremiah 29:11" For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."









