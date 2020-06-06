Howard J. "Howie" Muir Jr.
Marysville - Howard James "Howie" Muir Jr., 54, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
He was born September 21, 1965 in Port Huron to Howard J. Sr. and Barbara Muir.
Howie worked for Loc Performance and previously for U.S. Manufacturing, Blue Water Plastics, Mueller Brass and Triumph Gear. He was a 1983 graduate of Marysville High School. Howie loved spending time with his boys and during their childhood was very involved in their activities. He was a true people person and the life of the party. As a friend said, "To know Howie was to love Howie".
He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Jordan Muir; his parents, Barbara and Howard Muir Sr.; four siblings, Linda (Francis) Behnke, Micky (Jim) Mieksztyn, Timothy (LeeAnn) Muir, and Douglas Muir; his brother-in-law, Scott (April) Hooper; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Muir.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time and masks will be required. Private family services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Howie's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Memorials may be made to Howie's children's education in care of Joshua Muir.
To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.