Howard J. "Howie" Muir Jr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard J. "Howie" Muir Jr.

Marysville - Howard James "Howie" Muir Jr., 54, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He was born September 21, 1965 in Port Huron to Howard J. Sr. and Barbara Muir.

Howie worked for Loc Performance and previously for U.S. Manufacturing, Blue Water Plastics, Mueller Brass and Triumph Gear. He was a 1983 graduate of Marysville High School. Howie loved spending time with his boys and during their childhood was very involved in their activities. He was a true people person and the life of the party. As a friend said, "To know Howie was to love Howie".

He is survived by his sons, Joshua and Jordan Muir; his parents, Barbara and Howard Muir Sr.; four siblings, Linda (Francis) Behnke, Micky (Jim) Mieksztyn, Timothy (LeeAnn) Muir, and Douglas Muir; his brother-in-law, Scott (April) Hooper; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Muir.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time and masks will be required. Private family services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Howie's obituary page on the funeral home website.

Memorials may be made to Howie's children's education in care of Joshua Muir.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
03:00 PM
Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to Howie's obituary page on the funeral home website
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved