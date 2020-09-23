Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard Thomas Parrish



Howard Thomas Parrish born August 26th, 1938 passed away on September 18, 2020.



He is survived by his wife Mildred, Daughters Julie, Lori (Brad) Heier, son Jeffery (Kim) Parrish & daughter Tracey Motte. Grandchildren Nathan, Nicholas, Nolan & Jordan Heier & their spouses; Hailey Mannlein; Hunter; Megan, Carley & Allie Motte; 10 great grandchildren; & brother Patrick. His garage buddy Duke.



No services are scheduled at this time.









