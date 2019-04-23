Howard Wayne Borgman



Fort Gratiot - Mr. Howard Wayne Borgman, 95, of Fort Gratiot and formerly of Marysville, died Holy Saturday evening, April 20, 2019.



He was born August 14, 1923 in Pella, Iowa to the late Worp and Minnie Borgman. He married Carol Verna DeGraff in South Holland, Illinois on August 12, 1949. She died March 29, 2007.



Howard spent his life in service to others. He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran, serving in the European Theater. He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Port Huron, where he served as an elder, Clerk of Session, Sunday school teacher, long time chairman of the Christian Education Committee and represented the Church on several committees with the Presbytery of Detroit for 12 years. He was also a longtime member, past President, and past treasurer of the Marysville Lions Club. He was named Citizen of the Year by the City of Marysville. Howard worked as a product manager for Prestolite Wire before his retirement and was a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers, the American Chemical Society, and the Society of Automotive Engineers. He earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University. He enjoyed bowling and golf.



He is survived by four sons, Eric (Debra) Borgman of Portage, Kenneth (Monica) Borgman of Alma, Douglas and Stephen Borgman, both of Port Huron; five grandchildren, Rebecca (Matthew) Dean, Mariel Borgman (Ben Smith), Andrew (Audrey) Borgman, Charissa (Billy) Meyering, and Justin Borgman; three great grandchildren, Aiden Kimball, Asher Smith and Emilia Borgman; two brothers, Glenn (Shirley) Borgman and Robert (Ann) Borgman; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, 912 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 in First Presbyterian Church, 811 Wall, Port Huron. The Reverend Jason E. Pittman will officiate.



Committal services will be at 2:30 p.m. in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Graveside military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Marysville Lions Club. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary