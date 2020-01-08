Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard W."Bill" York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard W."Bill" York Obituary
Howard W."Bill" York

Fort Gratiot - Howard W. "Bill" York, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

He was born August 12, 1935 in Detroit to the late Ross and Fern York. He married Dorothy D. Attaman. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2005.

Howard served in the United States Army. He was employed as a tool maker in the automotive industry. Howard loved fishing very much.

He is survived by his two sons, David (Sherry) York and Ken York; four grandchildren; two brothers, Ross (Vicki) and Richard (Marlene) York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harley York.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron

Memorial contributions may be made to any charity. To send condolences, visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now