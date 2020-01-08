|
Howard W."Bill" York
Fort Gratiot - Howard W. "Bill" York, 84, of Fort Gratiot, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He was born August 12, 1935 in Detroit to the late Ross and Fern York. He married Dorothy D. Attaman. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2005.
Howard served in the United States Army. He was employed as a tool maker in the automotive industry. Howard loved fishing very much.
He is survived by his two sons, David (Sherry) York and Ken York; four grandchildren; two brothers, Ross (Vicki) and Richard (Marlene) York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harley York.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron
Memorial contributions may be made to any charity. To send condolences, visit www.karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020