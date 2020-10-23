Hugh J. "Jack" Murray
Marysville - Hugh J. "Jack" Murray, 82, of Marysville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.
Jack was born June 22, 1938 in St. Clair to the late Elton and Mary Murray. He married Kay Stoliker on September 22, 1967 in St. Clair.
Jack graduated from St. Clair High School in 1957. He proudly served in the United States Army and Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1963. He retired from Chrysler after over 30 years of employment. Jack was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball and hockey.
Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kay; three step-sons, John (Laurie) Stoliker, Eric (Sarah) Stoliker and Kurt Stoliker; a step-daughter, Beth (Ken) Mareski; five grandchildren, Amber (Ben) Yester, Jacob Stoliker, Carly Stoliker, Jackie Stoliker, Sam Stoliker; five sisters-in-law, Mary Smith, Rae Ann (Malcolm) Smith, Micki Striker, Fay Striker and Kathy Murray; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jack Murray; siblings, Bill and Jim Murray, Mary (Jan) Rumbaugh and Carol (Sonny) Jiske; and brother-in-law, Richard Striker.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others.
Mr. Murray will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Private burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Pallbearers will be John Stoliker, Kurt Stoliker, Eric Stoliker, Ken Mareski, Beth Mareski and Jacob Stoliker.Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville Golf Course, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
for brain cancer research, or the Memory Care Unit at Marwood Nursing and Rehab. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com