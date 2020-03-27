|
Ila Mary Seczawa
Kimball Twp. - It is with deep sadness that the family of Ila Mary Seczawa, age 70, of Kimball Twp., announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on March 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Ila was born on December 17, 1949 in St. Clair, MI to the late George and Evelyn Stockwell. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from St. Clair High School in 1967. She married Stanley Seczawa on October 5, 1968. Together, they had 2 daughters, Jennifer and Leah.
Ila, a dedicated homemaker, also fulfilled a professional career working for the Detroit Gasket in Marine City, East China Schools and Marysville Chrysler Corp., from where she retired.
Ila was blessed with wonderful artistic abilities and was an exceptional sketch artist. Throughout the years she designed and created some beautifully crafted handmade pieces for friends and family.
In addition to spending lots of fun times in Caseville, MI with her close family, Ila enjoyed playing poker, Yahtzee, Keno, Euchre night at the Port Huron Moose and a yearly Vegas trip with family members and some very dear friends. She more recently took up the sport of golf, playing with a senior women's league in Marysville and loved golfing with her granddaughter, Jalyn.
Ila is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Stanley, daughters Jennifer (Tom) Palermino and Leah (John) Eschenberg, 5 grandchildren, Jehna, T.J. and Jalyn Palermino, Natalie and Mallory Eschenberg. She is also survived by 7 brothers and sisters, Bart (Karen) Stockwell, Diane Halvorson, Barb (Gary) Ellery, Carol (Lee) Teichman, Mike Stockwell (Sandie Avila), John (Cathy) Stockwell and Evelyn (Ed) Weber, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a nephew, George Stockwell II, and a niece, Joie Lynn Stockwell.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Blue Water Hospice.
A family visitation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020