Irene A. Umlauf

Irene A. Umlauf Obituary
Irene A. Umlauf

Marine City - Irene A. Umlauf, 98, of Marine City joined her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Gayle (Dan) Jones, Judy (Larry) Simons, Diane (Gary) Mitchell, John (Theresa) Umlauf, Mary (John) Patrick, Lynn (Steven) Andrews, and John (Shirley) Madaj. She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Robert Umlauf, Andrew Markel, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Jack G. Umlauf.

Irene lived an adventurous life, traveling to all the continents and states. Her talent for playing bridge and euchre was well known.

Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
