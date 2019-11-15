|
|
Irene Frances Maiale
Cottrellville Township - Irene Frances Maiale (nee Mukavetz), born in Gallup, NM, May 4, 1921, died in the year of Our Lord Jesus Christ, November 13, 2019 at the age of 98. After the death of her father in the mid 1920's, she, her mother, and her four siblings moved back to Calumet, MI, where they lived with their maternal grandmother. There were many, many hardships without a working father, but her older brothers worked the CC camps to help out, and this enabled her to stay in school and graduate from Calumet High in 1939. After graduation, she had to move to Detroit to find work, where she lived in a women's boarding house, worked at a hospital downtown, and met Carl Maiale, whom she married in 1943. She was a stay-at-home mother who cheerfully, and with great patience, raised 8 children. Even with hands being constantly full, she found time to sing in choirs, volunteer at school, and spend special time with each of her children. Although she was a realist, she always saw the good in others and the bright side of everything. She lived the Fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22), love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. She was never envious or critical. She loved all her extended family. Many of her nephews and nieces have said that she was a beloved favorite aunt, and that she seemed more angelic than human. She has now gone home to heaven, where she belongs. She is survived by her children, Rudy (Debby), David, Kathleen (Paul) DiStefano, Wayne (Maria), Irene (Tom) Werthman, Glenn, and Mark. She was predeceased by Carl, her husband of 49 years and son Charles (Myrna), all her siblings, and all her brothers and sisters-in-law. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00am with a visitation being held from 10:00am until the time of service in Harvest Time Christian Church, 6135 King Road Marine City, MI 48039. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019