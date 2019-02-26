|
Irene Joyce Hayes
Fort Gratiot - Irene Joyce Hayes, 87, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, February 25, 2019.
She was born November 3, 1931 in Ubly to the late Adolph and Marcella Peters. She married Gordon P. Hayes on November 26, 1948 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Hayes was a graduate of St. Stephen High School.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Gordon; two children, Michael Hayes and Kathryn Hayes; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hayes, Andrew James, Amy (Dale) Bywater, Marcie (Marty) Smith, Marissa (Charles) Aydlett, Michael Hayes and Johnny Hayes; great grandchildren, Megan, Andy, Robyn, Wyatt, Kayli, Nathan, Emily, Hunter and Harlow; three brothers, Gene (Helen) Peters, Jerry (Alice) Peters and Frank Peters; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Andy James, Dale Bywater, Michael Hayes, Johnny Hayes, Ron Hayes and Marty Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Michigan. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019