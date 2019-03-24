Iris I. MacDonald



Port Huron - Iris I. MacDonald, 83, of Port Huron, passed quietly into heaven on Friday morning, March 8, 2019 in Sweetwater, Tennessee.



She was born March 12, 1935 in Port Huron, Michigan, to the late Robert and Betsy Randall. She graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in Detroit in 1956, and managed the nursery at Port Huron Hospital. She married William "Bill" MacDonald in 1959, and they shared 42 years of marriage. They retired to Roscommon, and spent many years travelling, as well as enjoying the peaceful woods of northern Michigan and life along the AuSable River. Iris returned to Port Huron in 2015, but continued to spend her winters in Florida with friends (she was never fond of cold weather).



Iris was a gentle and loving wife, mother, and friend whose care and compassion for others was unwavering. She was a devoted church goer and a member of several weekly Bible study groups. She and Bill traveled with Colonial Woods Missionary Church to the Holy Land, her "trip of a lifetime." She enjoyed sharing a meal and conversation, the thrill of the garage sale hunt, exploring new places, visiting her children, art and drawing classes, and talking others into joining her for dessert. Her sunny disposition, smile, and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who loved her.



She is survived by her two children, Kathleen MacDonald of Arizona and James MacDonald of Tennessee; two sisters-in-law; five nieces; and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband William MacDonald; two brothers, David H. Randall and Dr. John W. Randall; and lifelong friend, Betty Forbes.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron. The Reverend Dan Bakay of First Baptist Church will officiate.



Committal will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.



Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, Port Huron, Michigan.