Irma L. Trasko
Port Huron - Irma Louise Trasko, 91, of Port Huron, formerly of Marysville, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at home.
She was born May 30, 1928 in Bancroft, Michigan to the late Harry and Zaida Ellsworth. She married Chester Trasko on May 16, 1952 in Port Huron. He died March 21, 1982.
Mrs. Trasko was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
She is survived by four daughters, Ellen (Timothy) Ganhs, Janet (Gary) Rogers, Judy (Brad) Bevak and Karen Greathouse; 11 grandchildren, Zachary (Julie) Ganhs, Laura (Erik) Wallin, Anthony Ganhs, Chris Bryan, Jennifer (Tom) Herberger, Angela and Kevin Bevak, and Brian, Steven, Katrina and Amanda Greathouse; nine great grandchildren, Colin, Will, Kora, Emily, Claire, Kyla, Cayden, Rachel and Katie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will be held at 6 p.m.
Mrs. Trasko will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church, Blue Water Hospice or . To send condolences, visit Marysville Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019