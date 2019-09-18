Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Trasko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma L. Trasko


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma L. Trasko Obituary
Irma L. Trasko

Port Huron - Irma Louise Trasko, 91, of Port Huron, formerly of Marysville, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at home.

She was born May 30, 1928 in Bancroft, Michigan to the late Harry and Zaida Ellsworth. She married Chester Trasko on May 16, 1952 in Port Huron. He died March 21, 1982.

Mrs. Trasko was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and the Altar Society.

She is survived by four daughters, Ellen (Timothy) Ganhs, Janet (Gary) Rogers, Judy (Brad) Bevak and Karen Greathouse; 11 grandchildren, Zachary (Julie) Ganhs, Laura (Erik) Wallin, Anthony Ganhs, Chris Bryan, Jennifer (Tom) Herberger, Angela and Kevin Bevak, and Brian, Steven, Katrina and Amanda Greathouse; nine great grandchildren, Colin, Will, Kora, Emily, Claire, Kyla, Cayden, Rachel and Katie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Scripture Service will be held at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Trasko will lie in state from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Christopher Catholic Church. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church, Blue Water Hospice or . To send condolences, visit Marysville Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now