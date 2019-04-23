Irma M. Schultz



Marysville - Irma Marie Schultz, 93, of Marysville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.



She was born February 19, 1926 in Marysville to the late John and Margaret Martin. She married Arnold "Duke" Schultz on June 2, 1946 in Ohio. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2011.



Irma was a long-time member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She loved to attend family events and to play cards.



She is survived by her children, James Schultz, Nancy (Richard "Joe") Berger, John (Linda) Schultz and Mary (Rob) Russell; 7 grandchildren, Scott Berger, Bob (Susan) Berger, Natalie (Emily) Williams, Maggie (Michael) Payne, Madeline Russell (Nick Bernsdorf), Christopher (Rachel) Schultz and Matthew Schultz (Rochelle Dark); 8 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joan Martin; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Wilma Miller. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Anthony "Tony" Berger; daughter-in-law, Kay Schultz; and brother, Bill Martin.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-9 pm Friday in the Marysville Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Holy Family Episcopal Church Blue Water with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. The Reverend David Vickers will officiate. Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.



Memorials may be made to Holy Family Episcopal Church Blue Water.



Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2019