Irwin George Engelgau
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irwin George Engelgau

Bloomfield Hills - Irwin George Engelgau, age 91, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born January 22, 1929 to Irwin and Belle Engelgau. Irwin graduated from St. Clair High School in 1947, was a graduate of Michigan State University. He married Harriet Moore on June 14, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair MI.

He is survived by his wife Harriet; daughters, Kristine and Elizabeth; grandsons, Jeffrey and Charles.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irwin J. and Belle M. Engelgau.

Private family services have been conducted with L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved