Irwin George Engelgau



Bloomfield Hills - Irwin George Engelgau, age 91, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan passed away on May 25, 2020. He was born January 22, 1929 to Irwin and Belle Engelgau. Irwin graduated from St. Clair High School in 1947, was a graduate of Michigan State University. He married Harriet Moore on June 14, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair MI.



He is survived by his wife Harriet; daughters, Kristine and Elizabeth; grandsons, Jeffrey and Charles.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Irwin J. and Belle M. Engelgau.



Private family services have been conducted with L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home.









