Ivan W. Perry
Fort Gratiot - Ivan W. Perry, 94, of Fort Gratiot, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
He was born May 14, 1925 in Croswell to the late Will and Flossie Perry. He married Bernice Parr on September 21, 1946 in Port Huron.
Mr. Perry was employed with Prestolite Wire Company for 42 years, retiring as a supervisor. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an avid reader and enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling in his RV, and puttering around the house. He helped build Wadhams Baptist Church, where he was a longtime member and served as a deacon.
Mr. Perry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bernice; four daughters, Linda (Jerry) Lytle, Julie (Jack) Gross, Sally (Patrick) Patterson and Karen (Tim) Hygh; eight grandchildren, David (Denise) Lytle, Deanna (Robert) Marusa, John (Lisa) Gross, Jeff (Maria) Gross, Jeremy (Monique) Kammer, Jodi (Casey) Kraning, Meghan Hygh and Matthew Hygh; 15 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; a sister, Jeanne (Gowan) Thamer; a brother, Will Perry; a sister-in-law, Grace Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert T. Abdoo; four siblings, Melvin (Joy) Perry, Leonard Perry, Lenora (Ozzie) Porter and Donna (Ben) Mozzetti; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Perry.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Wadhams Baptist Church. The Reverend Stuart Cummins will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wadhams Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019