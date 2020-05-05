|
Mr. Ivie H. Corrigan
Kimball Township - Ivie H. Corrigan, age 85, of Kimball Township, passed away on May 3, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born on October 5, 1934, in Ayr, Scotland to the late Richard and Elizabeth Corrigan.
Ivie married Grace B. MacPherson, on April 2, 1958, in Dunlop, Scotland. Grace preceded Ivie in death January 1, 2020.
He retired from Mueller Brass Company as the forging department superintendent. Ivie was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Connecticut. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and playing golf.
Ivie is survived by his daughter and son in law, Lynn (William) Wilson of Lakeport; son and daughter in law, Gary (Tina) Corrigan of Burtchville; six grandchildren: Heather Mango, Anthony Corrigan, Amber (Danny) Paul, Christie Wilson, Tyler (Olivia Souphis) Corrigan and Kaitlyn Corrigan; five great-grandchildren: Jack, Frank, Max, Noah and Ella; 7 siblings, Margaret, Elizabeth, Robert, Ann, Helen, Maureen and Ian.
Ivie was preceded in death by his 3 siblings, Richard, George and Hannah.
Private Family Services will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Cremation arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial tributes may be made to .
Published in The Times Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2020