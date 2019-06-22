|
The day we said goodbye And on that day a star was born The brightest in the sky Reaching thru the Darkness With it rays of purest white Lighting up the Heavens As it once lit up our lives With beams of love to heal Our broken hearts you left behind Where always in our memory Your Lovely star will shine We love you today, tomorrow and forever! Thank you for loving us as we loved you! Rest in peace, Dan & Best Daddy!! With the warmest of love always, Kim and your BEST BUDDY, OUR SON, Jacob Daniel!! You Are Greatly Missed by all our family and our many friends!!
Published in The Times Herald from June 22 to June 23, 2019