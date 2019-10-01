|
J. Elizabeth Wilkins
Phoenix, AZ - J. Elizabeth Wilkins, ("Elizabeth") age 91, formerly of Prescott, AZ passed away peacefully in Phoenix, AZ on July 24, 2019. Born in Michigan on April 17, 1928 to Milton and Amelia Wilkins, she moved to Arizona in 1988.
After earning her BA in International Relations from the University of Colorado in 1951 and becoming certified in Elementary Education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Elizabeth worked for the Dept. of Defense teaching military children on Air Force bases in Germany. Always adventurous, she used this opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe. Upon her return to the US, she earned her Masters degree in History from Michigan Central University and became certified to teach secondary education. Elizabeth taught in Michigan public schools for 27 years as well as in Tucson, AZ and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In the mid 70s she wrote a weekly column for The Times Herald in Port Huron, MI called "People Talk".
When severe asthma forced her to retire from teaching, Elizabeth took the advice of her college roommate and moved to Arizona. She fell in love with the community of Prescott and was very active in causes dear to her heart, especially animal welfare and education. Elizabeth served on the Board of Directors of the Yavapai Humane Society. In 2004, she graduated from the Prescott Area Leadership Program. She was appointed by the Prescott City Council in 2005 to serve on the Parks, Recreation and Library Advisory Committee for 3 years. And she was most proud of the instrumental role she played in getting pay raises for Prescott substitute teachers in 2005.
Elizabeth left a note expressing her sincere thanks to everyone who was ever kind to her, and bidding a final farewell to her many friends and former students. She was always so appreciative for the many kindnesses bestowed upon her over the years by the people of Michigan and Arizona.
Per her request, there will be no services. Instead her ashes, mingled with those of her beloved dogs, will be scattered at a later date in the Prescott forest by her friends.
Donations in her memory can be mailed to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741 or online visit Bestfriends.org.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 1, 2019