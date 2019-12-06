Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
Jack A. Hoffman


1931 - 2019
Jack A. Hoffman Obituary
Mr. Jack A. Hoffman

Marysville - Mr. Jack A. Hoffman, age 87, of Marysville, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab, under McLaren Hospice care, with his family by his side.

He was born on December 10, 1931, in Port Huron, to the late Louis and Olive Hoffman.

Jack married Audrey M. Barrett (Stevenson) on May 28, 1966, in Port Huron.

He graduated from Port Huron High School and retired from Mueller Brass Company after 39 years of service.

Jack is survived by his wife, Audrey. Stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Jack) Dillon. Grandson, Tony Dillon. His caregiver and stepdaughter and son-in-law, Deborah (Norm) MacDonald. He is survived by Cindy, Vicki, Cheryl, Ted and the late Jill and Tim. Sister, Dolly Campbell and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul (MacDonald). Brothers, Jim, George, Max and Joe and sister, Evelyn.

Cremation has taken place, memorial services will be 12:00pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Kelly Pittman will officiate.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 11:30am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.

A luncheon to follow services in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.

Memorial tributes may be made to .

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
