Mr. Jack A. Hoffman
Marysville - Mr. Jack A. Hoffman, age 87, of Marysville, passed away on December 4, 2019, in Marwood Nursing and Rehab, under McLaren Hospice care, with his family by his side.
He was born on December 10, 1931, in Port Huron, to the late Louis and Olive Hoffman.
Jack married Audrey M. Barrett (Stevenson) on May 28, 1966, in Port Huron.
He graduated from Port Huron High School and retired from Mueller Brass Company after 39 years of service.
Jack is survived by his wife, Audrey. Stepdaughter and son-in-law, Sharon (Jack) Dillon. Grandson, Tony Dillon. His caregiver and stepdaughter and son-in-law, Deborah (Norm) MacDonald. He is survived by Cindy, Vicki, Cheryl, Ted and the late Jill and Tim. Sister, Dolly Campbell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Paul (MacDonald). Brothers, Jim, George, Max and Joe and sister, Evelyn.
Cremation has taken place, memorial services will be 12:00pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Kelly Pittman will officiate.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Thursday, 11:30am until the time of service at 12:00pm in the funeral home.
A luncheon to follow services in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019