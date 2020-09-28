Jack E. Cartmell
Port Huron - Jack Edward Cartmell, 82, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was born in Chicago on April 9, 1938 to Kathleen and George Cartmell. They moved to the Port Huron area when he was a young boy. Jack graduated from Port Huron High School in 1956 and started dating his childhood friend, Sharon "Sherry" Prange, a few years later in 1958. They married on September 17, 1960 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Jack started in the bread business at the age of 17 and worked for various bread companies: Aikman's, Wonder Bread, Schafer's, Taystee and Sara Lee. He held various positions and worked his way up into management, where he retired after 43 years. He stayed retired for just 4 days before starting at the Holiday Inn as a midnight auditor, where he later worked alongside his wife, daughter and grandchildren.
Jack and Sherry had a passion for family vacations. They created many memories in their excursions to Florida and Houghton Lake, where they formed several lifelong friendships. He found extreme joy in supporting his grandchildren in all of their childhood activities. In his free time, Jack enjoyed supporting local hockey teams with his family at McMorran Arena.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sherry; his daughter, Kris (Brent) Cantwell; his son, Tom Cartmell; and four grandchildren, Alexis (Justin), Benjamin (Joslyn), Chad (Sydney) and Nick; his sister, Daisy Cheney; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a private family service at 8 p.m. The Reverend Bonnie Klos will officiate. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com