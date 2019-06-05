|
Jack E. Willis
Carsonville - Jack E. Willis, age 83, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 in his home.
He was born August 12, 1935 in Carsonville to the late Harry C., Sr and Leona (Schommer) Willis. He and Grace Osantowske were married June 26, 1954 in Detroit.
Jack was a retired builder with the family business Willis Construction. He was a member of St. Marys Church. He was a dedicated member of the Port Sanilac Fire Department for 55 years, 13 years as chief.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Grace; children Teri (James) Zwolinski, Paula (Thomas) Cole; Michael (Helen) Willis, Mary (Thomas) Sertich, John (Kim) Willis, Jason (Susan) Willis and Bridgette (Russell) Evans; a sister Mary Jane Christy; 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by granddaughters Tara Grace Atkinson and Grace Marie Zwolinski and brothers Harry, Jr., Ken, Robert and William and a sister Evelyn Brinker.
Visitation will be from 2-9 P.M. on Thursday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Carsonville.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M. Friday at Ave Maria Parish-St. Marys Catholic Church in Port Sanilac, with visiting at the church from 10-11 A.M., Fr. Donald J. Eppenbrock will officiate. Pallbearers will be members of the Port Sanilac Fire Department. Interment will follow in the New St. Marys Cemetery in Carsonville.
Memorials in memory of Jack may be made to the Port Sanilac Volunteer Firefighters Assocation.
Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019