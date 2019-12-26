|
Jack L. Osborn
Port Huron - Jack Louis Osborn, 79, of Port Huron, died Christmas Eve, 2019.
He was born February 11, 1940 in Port Huron to the late Hazel and Louis Osborn. He married Linda Rogers on May 1, 1965 in Roseville.
Jack was an MP in the United States Army, serving in Korea.He retired from Mueller Brass in April, 2002, after working there 40 years. He loved history, politics, reading, watching the news, college football, his puppies, and golf. He enjoyed a good meal and a winning lottery ticket. Most of all, Jack loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters, Lisa Kielbas and Lynn (Peter) Pearce; four grandchildren, Haley and Lindsey Kielbas and Liv and Lilly Pearce; three nephews, Steve (Karen) Kile, Paul (Marie) Kile, and Andrew Kile; and several great nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Kile.
Visitation will be 7-9 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in First United Methodist Church, 828 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Reverend LuAnn Rourke will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Army.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Neuroendocrine Cancer Research Foundation (netrf.org) in memory of Jack and in honor of granddaughter, Lilly Pearce. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019