Jack Newell McPhail II
Port Huron - Jack Newell McPhail II passed away at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, MI on February 13, 2020 at the young age of 63 due to a massive stroke. Jack was born on May 15, 1956 to Jack N. and Barbara A. McPhail who currently reside in Alva, FL.
He is survived by his parents, his daughter Melody Rose McPhail of Port Huron, MI his grandson Colton L. Moore of Port Huron, MI., his brother Lawrence S. McPhail of Port Huron, MI, his two sisters Cindy L. McPhail of Dewey, AZ and R. Leigh McPhail of Fort Myers, FL, his niece Darlynn Wiley-Hubert, and nephews Duane Wiley, Nicholas McPhail and Garrett McPhail and his Aunt, Katherine Ernest.
Jack went to Port Huron High School from 1970 to 1974. He was involved in football, track and Varsity Club. He was one of Port Huron Highs football co-captains in 1973 and received the "Unsung Hero Award - Scoring on Defense" in the same year. Jack applied and went to Central Michigan University for a period of time and later joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Castle Air Force Base, CA where he became a Dental Laboratory Apprentice. While in the military he fabricated and repaired full and partial dentures prosthesis. After leaving the Air Force, Jack was in a serious car accident and became disabled. He drew upon his love for Jesus for his strength. His mission throughout the rest of his life was to bring those he met to Christ. He was a loving father, a dear grandfather, brother, son and friend.
Jack's remains will be cremated at Jowett Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held in the summer at the First Congregational Church of Port Huron Chapel. An announcement for the ceremony will be made at a later date. Jack will be laid to rest at Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron, MI.
Memorial Tributes may be made to the Soup Kitchen - Mid City Nutrition Program, 805 Chestnut Street, Port Huron, MI 48060 in care of Jack McPhail II or you may go to the website at MidCityNutritionSoupKitchen.com
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020