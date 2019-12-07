|
Jacob (Jack) William Hillman
Lakeport - Jacob (Jack) William Hillman, 83, of Lakeport, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019, due to complications from a fall. His "Lovely Wife" of 65 years and family members surrounded his bedside.
He was born March 15, 1936, in Detroit to the late Jacob and Anna Hillman.
Jack worked in business his whole career and settled in Lakeport buying a party store that he owned for 48 years. He married his "Lovely Wife" in Detroit on July 10, 1954. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling jokes.
He is survived by his wife, Julia (Gail), children, Jack Hillman, Janet (Paul) Jones, Judy (Mike) Wilton and Joe Hillman, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his dear Haymend family, Cindy, Sandy and Marie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann Haymend and his son Jay Hillman.
Cremation has taken place and a "Celebration of Life" will be determined at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019