Jacquelin M. Rader
Fort Gratiot - Jacquelin (Jackie) Marie Rader, 92, of Fort Gratiot, peacefully passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was born October 18, 1928 in Port Huron to the late Harry E. and Greta Young. She married Robert (Bob) R. Rader on August 15, 1953 in Angola, Indiana. He passed away on October 10, 2016.
Jackie was an excellent cook, confection consumer and to her children and grandchildren, master backscratcher. She loved sewing, knitting, gardening, the arts and anything that made her laugh. Professionally, she was a medical assistant for many years, who was admired by the many physicians she worked with. Jackie and her husband Robert enjoyed dance club, bridge club, sailing, friends and spending time with their family.
She is survived by three children, Jeff (Linda) Rader, Julie (Pat) Riccardi and Heidi Rader; grandchildren, John (Amy) Shafer, Tracy (Keith) Acker, Elizabeth (Scott) Dinwiddie, Robert (Aimee) Rader, Brett Riccardi, Whitney (Todd) Biggs, Katelyn Butzier, Brian Butzier; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death earlier this year by a daughter, Josie Butzier.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Council.
