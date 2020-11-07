Jacquelyn J. Maxfield
Port Huron - Jacquelyn J. Maxfield, 88, of Port Huron, formerly of Croswell, died, Friday, November 6, 2020.
She was born April 29, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Leslie and Charlotte Spencer. She married Neal S. Maxfield on October 21, 1961 in Port Huron. He died September 7, 2020.
Mrs. Maxfield was employed at Port Huron Hospital in the Pharmacy. She also assisted her husband at Neal's Flower Shop in Croswell. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Croswell where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Annie), Steve (Amy) and Daniel (Sylvia) Maxfield; eight grandchildren, Spencer Maxfield, Courtney Maxfield, Bailey Maxfield, Zachary (Jhemilyn) Maxfield, Tyler (Hannah) Maxfield, Stephane Maxfield, Brooke (Andrew) Gordon and Morgan Maxfield; great grandchild, Zelyn Maxfield; a brother, Richard (Carol) Spencer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas Neal Maxfield and a sister, Beverly Kapanka.
Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Community Baptist Church, Croswell with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Richard Eckelbarger will officiate.
Burial will be in Croswell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church, Croswell. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com