Jacques C. Houel
Lexington - Jacques Callaway Houel, 9, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, July 27 2019, due to a tragic go-kart accident.
He was born September 16, 2009 in Port Huron, Michigan.
Jacques was a very smart, creative, kind and loving boy. He loved video games, especially Fortnite and enjoyed chatting with his buddies online. He was an excellent reader and student. He loved to draw, loved sports, school and anything that meant hanging out with his many great friends. His favorite summer time activity was swimming at his Nan's beach.
Jacques is survived by his father, Jac Houel; his mother, Tiffany O'Connor; his brother, Nico Houel; his two grandmothers, Mary Beth Houel & Karen O'Connor; great grandmother, Mary Loxton; aunts and uncles, John O'Connor, Tara and Brendan Savard, Chad & Nina Veldman and Erica O'Connor; his cousins, Keon O'Connor, Iver Veldman, Easton Savard & Spencer Ferguson; along with several great aunts, uncles and second cousins; and his wonderful group of friends and his outstanding Cros-Lex Community. Jacques was preceded in death by his Special Papa, John O'Connor; his Pepe, Christian Houel; and his big cousin, Renoir Houel.
A visitation and luncheon for Jacques & Renoir will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. followed by an outdoor memorial service at 6 p.m. at Camp Cavell in Lexington.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 1, 2019