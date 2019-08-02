|
Jame M. Eagen
Kimball Township - Jane Marie Eagen, 56, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born May 3, 1963 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Norma Eagen.
Jane was a medical biller with Lake Huron Medical Center. She was a 1981 graduate of Marysville High School and enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Colleen (David) Armstrong; three brothers, Brian (Debbie) Eagen, James Eagen and Thomas Eagen; longtime companion, Ed Ostwald; nieces and nephews, Amanda, Mara, Milissa, Jessica, Marty, Matt, Sean, Dan and Jason; a sister-in-law, Dolly Eagen; and many friends. She was preceded in death by brothers, Timothy and Jeffrey Eagen; and sister, Dana Eagen.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Jane will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Holy Trinity Parish St. Stephen Catholic Church. The Reverend Joseph Gagnon will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville. Pallbearers will be James, Tom, Brian and Marty Eagen, Ed Ostwald and David Armstrong.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019