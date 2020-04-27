|
James A. Arnold
Marine City - James A. Arnold, 93, of Marine City, entered eternal life on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1926 in St. Clair to the late Ashley and Laura Arnold. He graduated from Holy Cross High School Class of 1944 and continued his education at Michigan State University. James entered into the Merchant Marines and sailed aboard various ships during service to his country. His dates of Maritime Service spanned 5-23-43 to 12-15-48. He served in both Pacific and Atlantic Theatres and was Past President of the U.S. Merchant Marine W.W.II Veterans Assoc., Marine City, MI.
He went on to marry Jacqueline Kazor in June of 1947 and to their union had three children, Ashley, Brian and Kathryn. James was a mechanical contractor by trade and owned and operated Rene Vanassche and Sons in Warren, MI. He was Past President of the Detroit Board of SMACNA, Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors National Association. Mr. Arnold was a member of Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church and reached the rank of 3rd Degree with the Knights of Columbus Council #856.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline; children, Ashley (Frances) Arnold of Algonac, Brian Arnold of St. Clair Shores and Kathryn (Eric) Cameron of St. Clair; five grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and a sister, Joan Beauchamp, of Fort Gratiot. In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Arnold.
A private family graveside service will be held. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City. A funeral mass and memorial gathering will be held at a date to be determined. Memorials may be directed to Port Huron McLaren Hospice. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020