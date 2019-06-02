|
|
James A. Cronin
Yale - 71, of Yale, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, U of M and even a Michigan State fan on occasion. He also loved supporting the Yale Bulldogs. In addition to volunteering and sports Jim enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda of 48 years and two children, Allen (Kellie) Cronin and Becky Cronin; grandchildren Grace and Claire; siblings, Bill (Marge) Cronin, Anne (Jim) Dougherty, Elizabeth (Jerry) Norris and Mary Cronin; Linda's brother Bob (Melanie) Dunsmore and sister Sue (Frank) McVeigh and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Visit and share memories Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A Brockway-Yale Fire department service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday followed by a Yale Lions service. A rosary devotion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale.
Memorials are suggested to "Yale Lions Club College Scholarship Fund". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 2, 2019