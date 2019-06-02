Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
(810) 387-3939
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors Inc
10 S Main St
Yale, MI 48097
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cronin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Cronin


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Cronin Obituary
James A. Cronin

Yale - 71, of Yale, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, U of M and even a Michigan State fan on occasion. He also loved supporting the Yale Bulldogs. In addition to volunteering and sports Jim enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda of 48 years and two children, Allen (Kellie) Cronin and Becky Cronin; grandchildren Grace and Claire; siblings, Bill (Marge) Cronin, Anne (Jim) Dougherty, Elizabeth (Jerry) Norris and Mary Cronin; Linda's brother Bob (Melanie) Dunsmore and sister Sue (Frank) McVeigh and several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Visit and share memories Monday and Tuesday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A Brockway-Yale Fire department service will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday followed by a Yale Lions service. A rosary devotion service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with 9:30 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Yale.

Memorials are suggested to "Yale Lions Club College Scholarship Fund". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now