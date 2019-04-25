James A. Fischer



Port Huron - James Alan Fischer, 66, of Port Huron, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



He was born February 14, 1953 to the late Gustave Jr. and Genevieve Fischer. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Marie Dubay, on June 23, 1972 in St. Peter's Church, Mount Clemens.



James loved spending time outdoors, especially riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, four wheeling, camping, and traveling. He loved making friends anywhere he went and was a huge University of Michigan fan. Most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.



He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra; his children, Sabrina (Patrick) VanBrande, Stephanie (Garrett) Beck, and Tiffany (Tim) Gillett; grandchildren, Caiden VanBrande, Nevaeh and Ava Beck, Evalette Gillett, and one granddaughter on the way; sister, Lorraine (Everett) Luckman; brother, John (Carol) Fischer; mother-in-law, Shirley Dubay; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Gale Dubay.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12 noon. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to the or the family.