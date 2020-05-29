James A. Wedge
Marysville, Fort Gratiot - James Arthur Wedge, 85, of Marysville and Fort Gratiot, died peacefully in Yale, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and proud US Navy veteran, Jim passed unexpectedly after a brief illness.
Born on September 29, 1934, Jim was raised in Port Huron, where he worked his first job at Smith's Market, and remembered stopping at Armbruster's for fresh French fries before going to the movies with friends. He also visited the London Dairy, where he met Lois Russel. He joined the Navy in 1953, and couldn't stop thinking of Lois, so he asked his father to go to see her. Lois was surprised when Earl Wedge turned up on her doorstep with a proposal from Jim and an engagement ring to seal the deal! They were married on October 22, 1955. Jim completed his military service in the Seabees, stationed in Barbados and Newfoundland, before returning to the US in 1957 to start a family.
Jim and Lois had two children, a daughter, Kimberlee, and a son, Timothy James. A lifelong athlete, Jim loved playing baseball and softball, and was a devoted supporter of sports in his community. He liked to watch Kim and Tim participate in athletics, and brought the same enthusiasm to watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He served on the Marysville Recreation Commission for over 30 years. Volunteering at McMorran Ice Arena led to over 50 years as an off-ice official for Port Huron Minor Hockey.
When he retired after a long career in inventory management, Jim enjoyed eating breakfast at local restaurants, beginning with the Four Star in Marysville, then Theo's in Port Huron, and most recently at Country Kitchen in Kimball. After breakfast, he drove to the river to watch the boats. He was sorry that current restrictions kept him from enjoying this ritual in recent months.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and his daughter, Kim. He is survived by his son Timothy (Christine), son-in-law Richard Trembath, and grandchildren Stacey (Will) Casey, Jamie (Jenni) Trembath, Parker Wedge, Ellie Wedge and Greta Wedge, and great-grandchildren Jaxson Trembath, Logan Casey, Jameson Trembath and Jase Trembath. His sisters-in-law Pat Amon, Nancy VanCamp, and Sheila Morrison also survive him, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements are through Smith Family Funeral Home in Port Huron, Michigan.
Due to current restrictions related to COVID19, a memorial will be planned for later this summer. Details will be published when restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Jim are encouraged to make a memorial donation to Port Huron Minor Hockey, at P.O. Box 610251, Port Huron, MI 48061-0251.
Published in The Times Herald from May 29 to May 31, 2020.