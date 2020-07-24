James A. Weston
Fort Gratiot - 67, passed away with his family by his side on July 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born to Norman and Hulda Weston on May 29, 1953 in Port Huron, Michigan. He graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1971 and was a lifelong area resident. A talented high school athlete, Jim played on numerous recreation softball and basketball teams in the area for decades before taking up golf in his forties. At the time of his death, Jim had been playing the best golf of his life.
Jim married Candace Kirkendall on August 14, 1976 in St. Paul Lutheran Church where he remained a lifelong church member serving as church council president in 2018 - 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, of forty-three years, Candy; sons, Trevor (Sarah) of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Joel (Megan) of Port Huron, Michigan; father, Norman Weston of Burtchville Township; brother, Norman Weston II of Evanston, Illinois; mother-in-law, Ruth Kirkendall of Fort Gratiot; brother-in-law, Stanley (Dondra) Kirkendall II of Hastings, Michigan; sister-in-law, Jill (Brian) McKenzie of Port Huron; grandchildren, Lucille, Oliver, Rosalie, and Eleanor. Family also includes Matthew Kirkendall of Hastings, Jamie (Chad) Hickey of Lake Odessa, and Sean and Collin McKenzie of East Lansing.
The family will celebrate a tree-planting ceremony in Jim's honor at Willow Ridge Golf Club at a later date. Arrangements are provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com