James C. Partridge
James C. Partridge

Marysville - James Craig Partridge, 69, of Marysville, died Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was born April 10, 1951 in Port Huron to Grant and Dollie Partridge. He married Linda McElroy on June 14, 1975 in Port Huron.

James was a 1969 graduate of Marysville High School where he was a multisport athlete. He owned and operated Cold Storage Buildings. James was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved traveling to Alaska and spending time with the grandchildren. He was a member of Marysville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Chad (Bonnie) Partridge, Jaime (Zack) Bouwens and Jaclyn (Jonathan) Nelson; six grandchildren, Clara Bouwens, Noah Nelson, Benjamin Bouwens, Grant Partridge, Peyton Nelson and Vaughn Partridge; parents, Grant and Dollie Partridge; brother, Robert (Gretchen) Partridge; sister, Denise (Ronald) Wiltse; mother-in-law, Mildred McElroy; brother-in-law, James McElroy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held outside under a tent from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Christians for a New Tomorrow Church, 4189 Keewahdin Rd., Fort Gratiot Township. Please wear a mask and social distance for the safety of all.

Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The service livestream can be viewed on the funeral home website (at the James Partridge obituary). The Reverend James McLeod will officiate.

Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church or the Marysville Golf Club.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 16, 2020
He was a wonderful man. Deepest sympathies.
Christina A Reardon
Friend
August 16, 2020
Jim was a wonderful man ,loved by all, God bless & to his family
Sharron Revere
