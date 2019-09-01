|
James Christopher John Munro
New Port Richey, FL - James Christopher John Munro died after a brief illness on August 2, 2019 in New Port Richey, Florida at the age of 79 years. Jim was born in Toronto in 1939 and graduated from The University of Toronto in 1961 with his degree in chemical engineering. That same year, he married Lois Anne Bone.
He worked for years with Polysar and then Consumers Power which took him and his family to Sarnia, Ontario; Antwerp, Belgium and Port Huron, Michigan. He retired to a lake house in St. Helen where he loved to boat and golf with his friends and family. He spent the past 5 years living on a golf course in Spring Hill, Florida. He was a member of the Kinsmen Club of Sarnia and the Elks Club of Port Huron where he enjoyed volunteer work in the communities where he lived.
He is survived by his cherished wife of 57 years, Lois and their children- Karen (Ed) Mosley, Donna Schultz and Jamie (Lynn) Munro. He loved his grandchildren- Ethan, Alex, Collin, Sarah, Alyssa, Evan, Joshua, Alison and Gavin and his great grandchildren- Elizabeth (Eli), Theresa (Tia), Josiah and Ezra. He also leaves behind his cousins- Margaret Hawryluk and Jack (Wanda)Owen and their families as well as many true friends.
Burial, on October 25, 2019, will be in Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery in Toronto after a mass at the church where he and Lois were married- Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019