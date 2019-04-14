|
James D. "Red" Beattie
Marine City - James D. "Red" Beattie, age 95, of Marine City passed away April 9, 2019. He was born April 17, 1923 in Marine City to the late Russell and Effie Beattie. On December 19, 1946 James married Catherine Roberts.
Jim honorably served his country during World War II with the U.S. Army. He was Past President of the Marine City Lions Club and an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Marine City. Jim was also a longtime volunteer of Down River Helping Hands. He enjoyed visiting the Community Pride and Heritage Museum and sharing old stories about Marine City with visitors and staff. His family fondly remembers how much he loved woodworking and fishing during his spare time.
He is survived by his children, Doug (Denise) Beattie, Sandy (Bob) Fritz, Karen O'Reilly and Barb Watson; grandchildren, Kim Robinson, Keith Beattie, Meghan O'Reilly, Robbie Watson, Nick, Jeremy and Josh Bieske and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Beattie and son, Russ Beattie.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's UCC, Marine City. The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. prior to service.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's UCC or the hospice organization of the donor's choice. Arrangements are by Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 25, 2019