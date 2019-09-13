|
|
James Dunlap Townsend
Richmond - 89, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at MediLodge of Richmond.
He was born in Clawson, Michigan July 10, 1930, son of the late Frank and Mary Alice (Proctor) Townsend.
James Dunlap Townsend married the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Erbe May 3, 1952, in Sandusky, Michigan.
Jim served his country with the United States Air Force and was stationed at the Alaska Air Command in the Aleutian Islands.
He was employed by Borin Builders & Supply for 13 years and Skinner/Fruin Dealership as a General Manager for 20 years until his retirement.
He was a past member of the Richmond Sportsman's Club, past president of the Richmond Lions Club, and a parishioner of the First United Church of Christ. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and competing in the North American Grand National Trap Shoot.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife Joyce of 67 years are five children and their spouses, Sue and George Millbrand, Pamela and Vance Green, Brenda and Roy Schweiger, Brent and Karen Townsend and Jay and Colleen Townsend; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Walker of Almont; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Fran Cowley.
The family honors the memory of Jim and invites you to visit and share memories Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Katie Dailey, Pastor of First United Church of Christ, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Richmond Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to First United Church of Christ or the Richmond Lions Club.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 13, 2019