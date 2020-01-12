Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
James E. Daggett


1936 - 2020
James E. Daggett Obituary
James E. Daggett

Marysville - It is with a heavy heart, that I tell you of the passing of my husband, James Ellis Daggett, 83, of Marysville, who died Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1936 in Sanilac County to the late Ralph and Verla Daggett. He married Francile Tate on October 13, 1956.

James served in the Army National Guard of Michigan, and worked as a customer service representative with DTE for forty years before his retirement. He enjoyed playing sports, including baseball, bowling, and golf. He loved watching NASCAR and Detroit Tiger games and spending time with his family. He was a long-time member of Marysville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Francile, two daughters, Laura (Tim) O'Boyle and Lisa (Joe) Redford, 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Dandron; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Daggett; and a brother, Kenneth Daggett.

Visitation will be from 4-7:30 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Curtis Clarke will officiate.

Inurnment will be in the Riverlawn Cemetery columbarium.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marysville United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.

James moved into Marwood Manor 3 ½ years ago. He often spoke of his wonderful care there, and how he was always treated with love and dignity. His family appreciates the care given by Marwood Manor and McLaren Hospice.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
