Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
More Obituaries for James Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Schmidt


1938 - 2019
James E. Schmidt Obituary
James E. Schmidt

Fort Gratiot - James Ernest Schmidt, 81, of Fort Gratiot, formerly of Lexington, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

He was born March 25, 1938 in Detroit to the late Helen and Karl Schmidt Sr. He married Janet Payne on October 24, 1959 in Clawson, Michigan.

James was employed with Marshall E. Campbell for 30 years before his retirement on July 4, 2000.

He enjoyed golfing, was a U of M fan, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet; two sons, Jeff (Lea) Schmidt and Joel Schmidt; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Brendan, and Rachel Schmidt and Gabby Bynum; and a brother, Karl (Kay) Schmidt, Jr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Schmidt-Bynum.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. Pastor Barry Sheldon will officiate.

Jim's family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
