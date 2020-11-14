James E. VanSlambrouck
St. Clair - James E. VanSlambrouck, age 84, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 13, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1936 in Detroit to the late Vincent and Florence VanSlambrouck.
Jim graduated from Algonac High School in 1955, he then went on to serve his country with the United States Air Force for 4 years. Jim worked for General Motors as a tool and dye maker for many years retiring in 1998. Jim married his wife Jane on July 25, 1987. Together they enjoyed polka dancing, traveling, walking, bowling, and going to the casino. But most of all Jim enjoyed the time he spent with his children and their families.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jane; children, Wendy (Joe) Tetreau, Patty (Pat Delor) Tanton, Randy (Debbie) VanSlambrouck, Vickie (Bob) Ashton; grandchildren, Matthew, Noah, Zach (Renee), Jeremy, Dustin, Nicole and C.J.; sister, Sue (Ken) Hammer and niece Cassie.
Jim is preceded in death by his brother, Charles VanSlambrouck; mother and father in law, Harold (Gertrude) Luchtman.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. with visiting from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Internment will take place in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com