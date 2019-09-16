Services
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
(586) 727-3434
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Kaatz Funeral Directors
71235 Memphis Ridge Road
Richmond, MI 48062
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for James McKiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward McKiernan


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edward McKiernan Obituary
James Edward McKiernan

Richmond Township - 94, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

He was born April 28, 1925, in Richmond Township, the son of the late John and Lucy (Burns) McKiernan.

Surviving are three stepchildren, Judy (Richard) Jones, Lynne (Gerald) Grobbel and Michael (Linda) Ristea; three granddaughters, Katy (Jason) Kilyk, Jeannine (Ryan) Schweihofer and Brigitte Grobbel; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Foley, Eileen Foley, Winifred Doane, John T. (Barbara) McKiernan, Don Patrick (Patricia) McKiernan, Ronald Joseph (Nancy) McKiernan; brother-in-law, George Gonczar; 23 nieces; 23 nephews; as well as many friends.

The family honors the memory of James and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, September 16, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joseph Mallia will officiate. Interment will take place at Memphis Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaatz Funeral Directors
Download Now