James Edward McKiernan
Richmond Township - 94, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
He was born April 28, 1925, in Richmond Township, the son of the late John and Lucy (Burns) McKiernan.
Surviving are three stepchildren, Judy (Richard) Jones, Lynne (Gerald) Grobbel and Michael (Linda) Ristea; three granddaughters, Katy (Jason) Kilyk, Jeannine (Ryan) Schweihofer and Brigitte Grobbel; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Foley, Eileen Foley, Winifred Doane, John T. (Barbara) McKiernan, Don Patrick (Patricia) McKiernan, Ronald Joseph (Nancy) McKiernan; brother-in-law, George Gonczar; 23 nieces; 23 nephews; as well as many friends.
The family honors the memory of James and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, September 16, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joseph Mallia will officiate. Interment will take place at Memphis Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to "Wishes of the Family". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 16, 2019