James F. Bonadio
Fort Gratiot - James Franklin Bonadio, 73 years young, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born June 2, 1946 in Port Huron to the late Anthony and Lucille Bonadio. His grandmother brought his 6-year-old father to the United States from Italy. His father's name can be seen on The American Immigration Wall of Honor on Ellis Island. Jim was a devoted husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, grateful for his family as well as his friends.
Jim was raised in Port Huron, and graduated from Port Huron High School in 1964. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1968 from Adrian College. While at Adrian, he joined the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity, and met many life-long friends. After graduation, Jim taught fifth and sixth grade in Hudson, Michigan, until 1971. Returning to Port Huron, Jim worked for Ned Hubbell and Associates, before becoming director of Downtown Port Huron, and later a manager at Arden's.
He joined Equitable in 1980 as a registered representative and retired from the company in 2014. Jim was a devoted worker who enjoyed meeting with his clients and providing them with excellent service. Honesty and hard work were two qualities he held dearly, winning numerous awards for his productivity. After retirement, Jim continued to serve the community as a volunteer, including as past president and member of the SC4 Foundation, and as a member of the Port Huron Business Association, where he was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2015. He was a longtime Tigers fan and enjoyed listening to music ranging from Frank Sinatra to classic and alternative rock. Of course, Jim had a good sense of humor and was always ready for a laugh. Even when the prognosis was not good, Jim always remained steadfast, never difficult.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Janet; two sons, James and Christopher; sisters Mary Lou Rohlck and Patricia Barrow; nieces and nephews, Theresa Rohlck, Eric (Gabriela) Rohlck, Anne (Scott) McFee, Tony (Angie) Bonadio, Toni Achatz, Tricia (Tim) Ritchey, Kim (Matt) Germain and Arnold Brown; and many great-nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made through the funeral home to the Community Foundation of St. Clair County and the SC4 Foundation.
The family wishes to thank the certified nursing aids, nurses, and staff at Medilodge of Port Huron, who gave Jim exceptional care.
Arrangements are by Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. For guest book and information, please visit karrersimpson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020