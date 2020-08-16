1/1
James G. Hillock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Hillock

Ann Arbor - If you knew Jim Hillock, you knew a very good man.

He was born in Port Huron on April 27, 1951 and passed to heaven on August 12, 2020 after a six month battle with lung cancer. He was a family man, born to Armond and Catherine Hillock and raised in Algonac. Jim worked for the State of Michigan Highway Dept at the Blue Water Bridge, for 25 years until his retirement in 2002. He was happy to be called on snowy nights to plow and remove snow from the bridge. He married Deb (Darling) Hillock in 1977 and they enjoyed traveling and spending time in Gilbert, Arizona where they lived part time from 2004 to 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Deb, his daughter Jamie Wisniewski (Andy), and step-son Corey Repp. He was a very proud grandfather to Connor Repp, Bryan Repp, and Kaylyn Wisniewski. He is survived by his, brother Bob (Angela), sisters Suellen Claflin (Steve), and Sandra Walczak(Jack). He is predeceased by his parents and step-son Bryan Repp.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved