James G. Hillock



Ann Arbor - If you knew Jim Hillock, you knew a very good man.



He was born in Port Huron on April 27, 1951 and passed to heaven on August 12, 2020 after a six month battle with lung cancer. He was a family man, born to Armond and Catherine Hillock and raised in Algonac. Jim worked for the State of Michigan Highway Dept at the Blue Water Bridge, for 25 years until his retirement in 2002. He was happy to be called on snowy nights to plow and remove snow from the bridge. He married Deb (Darling) Hillock in 1977 and they enjoyed traveling and spending time in Gilbert, Arizona where they lived part time from 2004 to 2015.



He is survived by his wife, Deb, his daughter Jamie Wisniewski (Andy), and step-son Corey Repp. He was a very proud grandfather to Connor Repp, Bryan Repp, and Kaylyn Wisniewski. He is survived by his, brother Bob (Angela), sisters Suellen Claflin (Steve), and Sandra Walczak(Jack). He is predeceased by his parents and step-son Bryan Repp.









