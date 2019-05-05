|
James Gavin
Riley Township - James Gerald Gavin, 86, of Riley Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home Sunday, April 14, 2019. James was born March 30, 1933 the son of the late Gerald and Irene (Wisniewski) Gavin. His marriage to Sherry Kuester was October 3, 1987. Sherry was told, "When you marry a realtor, you get a "lot", and she certainly did. Jim donated his body to the University of Michigan where Sherry said they may find a bit of a hard head, a heart of gold, and hands that were never idle. Jim started Banker's Realty in the early 70's and retired in the 1990's, but remained active in the industry. He also had many other ventures. His newest interest at the age of 86 was bee keeping, as well as being a wine and beer supplier. As Shit Creek Survivors, Jim and Sherry started Sage Creek Winery, Memphis, MI owned and operated from 2012 to 2017. Jim retired, but never stopped doing. Jim was passionate about many things, but mostly his family. He was also a life long member of the Armada Lion's Club and an honorary member of the Memphis Lion's Club. He had no use for Lady Gaga, but was a true fan of all Country music, especially Loretta Lynn and HeeHaw. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sherry, he is the father of; Debra (Mike) Roberts, of Kentucky, Gerald (Mary) Gavin, of Kentucky, Denise (Jim) Fruin-Venia, of Marysville, father to; Rebecca Kerin, of St. Clair, and Thomas (Margaret) Kerin, of New Baltimore; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grand children; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister Patricia Falk, of Marysville; sister-in-law Judy (Mick), of Marcellus; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dennis (Carol) Kuester, of Lenox, Sandra (Bill) Grasso, of CA., Rick Edwards, of Belleville, and Harvey (Linda) Kuester, of Richmond; many loving nieces, nephews, and our dear, dear friends who supported us during this rough time. Preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tiger Fruin; brother, Mickey Gavin; granddaughter, Amanda Gavin; niece, Suzanne Beurmann; brother-in-law, Karl Falk; sister-in-law, Karen Edwards; and his four legged companion, Sadie. The family honors the memory of James and invites you to visit and share memories Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond, with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6:00 p.m. and Armada Lion's Club service at 7:00 p.m. Rite of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Richmond, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Joe Mallia will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Penrickton Center, Leader Dog for the Blind, Bear Lake Camp for the Blind, or personal choice of charity.
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019