James "Jim" Glombowski
North Street - James David Glombowski
60, of North Street, passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on October 12, 1959, the son of Werner and Donna (Cheney) Glombowski.
He is survived by his two children, Jaime (Jared) Gillman of China Twp. and Jimmy (Emily Hannan) Glombowski of Port Huron; mother of his children, Laurie Conrad; mother, Donna Glombowski of Marysville; two granddaughters, Jesslyn and Josie Gillman; two brothers, Robert Glombowski and Michael Glombowski; half brother, Paul Glombowski; many nieces and nephews; as well as many friends and neighbors.
Jimmy enjoyed fishing with friends, cooking, working at his shop, and he could fix anything that was sent his way. He owned and operated Buff's Budget Carwash on Hancock Street in Port Huron for over 30 years. He was a very generous man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was proud of both his children and always appreciated quality time with them. He could usually be found with his canine companion Ruger, a dachshund, following close behind him. He enjoyed spending time with his little neighborhood buddies Burke and Lena Manuilow. He was happy to have his very good friends and neighbors the Manuilow's and the Helzer's in his life in addition to his own family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Werner Glombowski.
Due to the current executive orders, a memorial service is being arranged for later this summer.
Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for the family for assistance with funeral costs.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020